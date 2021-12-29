Fayette County Coroner, Cardinal Hill searching for deceased man’s relatives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn and Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital are searching for the relatives of a man who passed away on Nov. 14.

According to the coroner, Paul A. Quinn, 63, of Lexington died at Cardinal Hill due to natural causes.

Quinn lived on Hill Rise Court in Lexington. He was never married and his birthplace, job, birth father and mother are all unknown.

The coroner stated that it is believed that Quinn has a brother named Phillip Quinn, but his whereabouts are not known.

Anyone with information regarding Quinn’s relatives should contact the coroner at 859-455-5700.