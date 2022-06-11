Fayette County back in the red on CDC COVID-19 map

The health department says the Coronavirus 7-day rolling average is 156 new cases







LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the latest CDC COVID-19 community level map published on June 10, 2022, Fayette County is one of 19 counties now at a high risk level for the spread of the Coronavirus.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, there were 154 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. The 7-day rolling average is 156 cases. The statewide Coronavirus positivity rate is 12.42%.