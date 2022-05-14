Fayette County asking for public input on future school plan

People can provide input online or in-person

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) is asking for input from the public as the district plans for the future.

For the past 15 months, district leaders have been gathering input about the future of FCPS from employees, families, students, and community members through surveys, listening sessions, focus groups, and community meetings.

The district says it has distilled feedback from more than 18,300 individuals into a draft strategic plan to guide its work for the next five to seven years. The plan is built around five priority areas:

Student Achievement

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging

Highly Effective and Culturally Responsive Workforce

Stakeholder Engagement and Outreach

Organizational Health and Efficiency

Within each area, the district identified high-level strategies, which will then be divided into specific actions and activities. View the draft plan here.

Before the Fayette County Board of Education formally takes action, FCPS is accepting one more round of public input.

On Monday, May 16, the district will hold an in-person feedback session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in room 159 of the John Price Administration Building, located at 450 Park Place.

The district is also accepting responses through this online input form.