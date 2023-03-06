Fayette Co. Public Schools closed Monday due to power outages, storm damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – All Fayette County Public Schools will be closed Monday due to power outages and storm damage from Friday’s storms.

“Due to conditions in our community and on our campuses caused by Friday’s historic weather event, all Fayette County Public Schools will remain closed on Monday, March 6, 2023, FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins announced Sunday night.

“At this time, we have at least 21 schools that either have no electricity, internet service outages, damage to their facility needing repair before reentry, power lines down in the area, or trees and debris preventing access to their campuses,” Liggins said. “Road and sidewalk conditions in many areas remain unsafe for travel, and with more than a fifth of the households in Lexington-Fayette County still without power, we do not have adequate staffing to cover classrooms, bus routes, and cafeterias.”

Liggins said district crews are working diligently to make needed repairs and get school campuses ready for students and staff to return.

“We remain hopeful that we can get back to a normal school schedule soon,” Liggins said, noting that Kentucky Utilities is prioritizing the restoration of power to schools. “