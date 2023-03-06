Fayette Co. Public Schools closed again Tuesday; citing continued power outages, storm damage cleanup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public Schools will be closed again Tuesday due to continued power outages and storm damage cleanup from last week.
“ANNOUNCEMENT: Fayette County Public Schools remain closed on Tuesday, March 7, because of continued power outages and storm cleanup. This is another school cancellation, not an NTI weather day. #FCPSKY,” FCPS wrote on Twitter.
Students can still pick up free, boxed breakfasts and lunches at 12 locations listed below from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.:
- Arlington Elementary
- Booker T. Washington Elementary
- Bryan Station High
- Cardinal Valley Elementary
- Glendover Elementary
- Lafayette High
- Lansdowne Elementary
- Lexington Traditional magnet
- Mary Todd Elementary
- Southern Elementary
- Tates Creek High
- Williams Wells Brown Elementary
FCPS was closed yesterday and last Friday as well.