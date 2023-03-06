Fayette Co. Public Schools closed again Tuesday; citing continued power outages, storm damage cleanup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public Schools will be closed again Tuesday due to continued power outages and storm damage cleanup from last week.

“ANNOUNCEMENT: Fayette County Public Schools remain closed on Tuesday, March 7, because of continued power outages and storm cleanup. This is another school cancellation, not an NTI weather day. #FCPSKY,” FCPS wrote on Twitter.

Students can still pick up free, boxed breakfasts and lunches at 12 locations listed below from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Arlington Elementary

Booker T. Washington Elementary

Bryan Station High

Cardinal Valley Elementary

Glendover Elementary

Lafayette High

Lansdowne Elementary

Lexington Traditional magnet

Mary Todd Elementary

Southern Elementary

Tates Creek High

Williams Wells Brown Elementary

FCPS was closed yesterday and last Friday as well.