Fayette Co. Public Schools closed again Tuesday; citing continued power outages, storm damage cleanup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public Schools will be closed again Tuesday due to continued power outages and storm damage cleanup from last week.

“ANNOUNCEMENT: Fayette County Public Schools remain closed on Tuesday, March 7, because of continued power outages and storm cleanup. This is another school cancellation, not an NTI weather day. #FCPSKY,” FCPS wrote on Twitter.

Students can still pick up free, boxed breakfasts and lunches at 12 locations listed below from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

  • Arlington Elementary
  • Booker T. Washington Elementary
  • Bryan Station High
  • Cardinal Valley Elementary
  • Glendover Elementary
  • Lafayette High
  • Lansdowne Elementary
  • Lexington Traditional magnet
  • Mary Todd Elementary
  • Southern Elementary
  • Tates Creek High
  • Williams Wells Brown Elementary

FCPS was closed yesterday and last Friday as well.

