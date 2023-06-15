Fayette Co. Democratic Party calls for candidates for District 93 special election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Democratic Party has issued a call for candidates to become the party’s nominee in a special election this November, to fill the seat of the late state Representative Lamin Swann.

Potential candidates living in the 93rd House legislative district, which includes parts of Lexington, must submit a candidacy statement, resume, proof of residency and letters of recommendation to a special nominating committee by June 23 at noon.

The nominating committee will interview all candidates and make a selection on June 29.

So far, one candidate has filed to run for the vacant seat.

Emma Curtis filed on May 22.

According to an opinion piece submitted by Curtis to the Courier Journal, the 26-year-old is a filmmaker, activist and transgender Kentuckian who grew up on her family’s farm in Woodford County. She graduated from Centre College in 2018.

Swann passed away after a medical emergency in May.

The special election to fill his spot will be held the same day as the general election, on Nov. 7, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his weekly Team Kentucky briefing.