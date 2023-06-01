Emma Curtis files to run for vacant District 93 Ky. House seat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Transgender activist Emma Curtis has filed to run for the vacant Kentucky House seat once held by Lamin Swann.

Curtis filed on May 22 to run for the Representative spot in the 93rd District, according to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. She’s listed as a Democrat.

According to an opinion piece submitted by Curtis to the Courier Journal, the 26-year-old is a filmmaker, activist and transgender Kentuckian who grew up on her family’s farm in Woodford County. She graduated from Centre College in 2018.

Curtis’ campaign website says she stands for “a strong social safety net, an economy that works for all Kentuckians, reproductive rights, racial justice and excellent public education.”

She’s expected to formally announce her candidacy on Thursday at 2 p.m. in downtown Lexington.

Former Rep. Lamin Swann died in mid-May after a medical emergency. He was a freshman member of the House who represented District 93, which includes part of Lexington.

The special election to fill his spot will be held the same day as the general election, on Nov. 7, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his weekly Team Kentucky briefing.