Fayette Alliance launches petition against urban service boundary expansion

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — An update on the lawsuit between Fayette Alliance and community members against the Fayette Urban County Council.

Fayette Alliance launched a new petition on Wednesday.

Brittany Roethemeier with Fayette Alliance gave us the details.

After the council voted to expand the service boundary for more housing.

The petition now has over 300 signatures.

“So what we’ve done is we’ve utilized a free platform, change-dot-org of course,” said Roethemeier. “We really lay out what the crux of the lawsuit against the urban county council really is, what it does and what it means. The questions that it asks.”

Roethemeier says the goal is show how involved the Lexington community is.

“We really want to show case to our decision makers, elected and non, that people care about this and they’re asking these questions. So the end goal is to really showcase to those folks, as they continue to make those decisions around growth in this community, people care, people are engaged and people want to know that decisions about growth are based on research, based on data and continue to be made within the confines of the law.”

Roethemeier hopes more people sign the petition.

“Again it’s just a free online petition. We encourage everyone to sign and show public support for our efforts and the questions that we’re asking about the legality of the councils decision to mandate expansion of the urban services boundary and the way in which those decisions were made.”

We reached out to the city, they say they can’t comment during an active lawsuit.