Father Jim Sichko to pick-up tab at Brevede Coffee on Monday to support Ukraine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Brevede Coffee Company on Manchester Street in Lexington has teamed up with Father Jim Sichko to help Ukrainians.

Father Sichko, a Papal Missionary of Mercy from the Diocese of Lexington, says he’ll be at the coffee shop Monday at 8 a.m. to pay for people’s orders until supplies last.

According to Brevede Coffee Company, the owner’s mother is Ukrainian. In a post shared on social media, the owner said, “I was born in Ukraine.”

The post went on to detail the story of the owner’s family, saying, “Many things in life are not by choice BUT our heart to love, help and thrive under all circumstance is by CHOICE.”

Father Sichko tweeted about the partnership Friday, saying in part, “Have a free coffee, pastry on me! I will pay for your item.”

Sichko says the coffee shop will donate 100% of the proceeds from sales Monday to helping people in Ukraine.

According to Brevede Coffee Company, more ways to partner with the coffee shop will be shared in the coming days.