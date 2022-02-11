Father Jim Sichko pays for 10-year-old’s funeral

Landon Hayes was fatally shot on February 6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Father Jim Sichko, a missionary of mercy commissioned by Pope Francis and priest with the Diocese of Lexington, has paid for the funeral expenses for 10-year-old Landon Hayes.

Father Sichko made the announcement on social media Wednesday.

Hayes was killed Sunday morning in a murder-suicide at a home at 572 North Upper St. in Lexington, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn. According to police, Hayes was killed by his mother’s girlfriend, 22-year old Tyrus Lathem. Police say Lathem shot Hayes then himself.

According to O.L. Hughes & Sons Mortuary, funeral services for Hayes will be held Saturday, February 12 at Greater Liberty Baptist Church on Chestnut St. in Lexington. The visitation is at 11 a.m., the service will follow at 1.