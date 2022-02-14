Fatal trooper-involved shooting investigated in Magoffin County

Incident happened late Sunday night, victim was dead at the scene

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 9 has requested the KSP Critical Incident Response Team investigate a trooper-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 10:58 p.m. EST on February 13, 2022 on Lacey Creek Road in Magoffin County.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. A man was pronounced deceased on scene by the Magoffin County Coroner’s Office.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure not to release any additional details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts are gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.