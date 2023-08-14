Fatal shooting in Owenton

OWENTON, KY. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police received a call this morning around 1:20 about a shooting in Owenton.

KSP says the caller identified the victim at a 16 year old male.

KSP says the shooting occurred on Squiresville Road.

The Owen County Coroner later pronounced the minor had died.

According to KSP, 40 year old Timothy Stone, was arrested and charged with manslaughter after the preliminary investigation.

The investigation is on-going.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.