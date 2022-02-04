UPDATE: Valiant efforts can’t save 7-year-old from fire

Little word on cause, victim's identity not released

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 7-year-old died in an early-morning house fire in Wolfe County, despite valiant efforts to try to help him escape the blaze.

According to the Wolfe County Coroner, the fire call came in at about 6:15 a.m. at a home on KY 1812 south of Campton. Two adults and six children were in the home at the time of the fire and all escaped except the 7-year-old boy. The father cut his hand breaking windows trying to help the boy and the other children escape.

The child’s name has not been released. An autopsy is being done at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by Wolfe County Sheriff’s Department, Wolfe County Fire Department, Hazel Green Fire Department, Vancleve Fire Department, Breathitt/Wolfe EMS and Wolfe County Coroner’s Office. This case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Morehead.