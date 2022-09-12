Fantastic conditions on the way behind cold front

After a cold front exits today, we have dry and comfortable conditions on the way through the middle of the week. Temperatures do climb by the time the weekend rolls around but dewpoints will be staying low meaning it won’t be feeling very muggy. Your Monday starts out with some cloudy conditions and some light-to-moderate rain showers in eastern Kentucky. Drier air will gradually be pushing into the region behind an exiting cold front. We should see some peeks of sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be struggling to reach the low-70s as well.

Mostly clear conditions overnight will allow temperatures to fall into the low-50s. A few valleys in eastern Kentucky will make a run at the upper 40s by Tuesday morning. Pleasant conditions continue for through the middle of the week. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s on Tuesday and eventually the upper 70s by Wednesday.

We are expecting dry conditions to last from the second half of Monday through the weekend. This should be the first weekend in nearly a month with no rain chances. Temperatures will start to climb by the late week into the mid 80s. The good news is that even with the warmer temperatures, we aren’t expecting a return of high humidity. Overall this is one of the nicest 7 day forecasts you will see all year long… Enjoy it! Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more details.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY: Cloudy start, gradually clearing. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 70s.