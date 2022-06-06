UPDATE: Plea agreement reached in case against woman accused in deadly DUI crash

Police say Sequoyah Collins was drunk when she crashed into a car that killed Alexia Gomez Hernandez

UPDATE (6/6/22) – A plea agreement has been reached in the case against a woman charged with murder in the death of a 10-year-old in 2019.

Police say Sequoyah Collins was drunk when she crashed into a car that killed Alexia Gomez Hernandez and injured two other people.

According to the plea agreement, Collins has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, along with assault, wanton endangerment and DUI.

Collins is due back in court for sentencing July 28.

ORIGINAL POST (12/6/2019)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The family of a ten-year-old girl killed in a suspected DUI crash this summer in Lexington is suing the woman accused of causing the crash.

Sequoyah Collins already faces criminal charges and now she and another man are named in a civil suit.

This is the first time someone other than Collins has been named in the case.

In court documents, investigators say Jose Paredes-Serrano is the owner of the car Collins is accused of driving, causing the crash that killed 10-year-old Alexia Gomez-Hernandez.

According to Lexington Police, Collins was driving around 85 mph and ran a red light at the intersection of Tates Creek Road and Lansdowne Drive in July, hitting a car with six people inside.

One of the passengers in the car, Gomez-Hernandez, was killed.

Investigators say two other children were seriously injured.

According to her arrest citation, Collins had a blood alcohol level of .211 and cocaine in her system.

Collins faces several charges including murder and driving under the influence.

In the civil lawsuit, Gomez-Hernandez’s family accuses Collins of gross negligence and wrongful death.

The family accuses Paredes-Serrano of negligent entrustment, for allowing Collins to drive his car when he had reason to know or should have known she wasn’t fit to drive.

The family is seeking damages for the wrongful death, medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral costs.