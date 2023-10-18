Family plans lantern release, marking one year anniversary of Desman Laduke’s death

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- This coming Sunday marks exactly one year since 22-year-old Desman Laduke was shot and killed by Nicholasville police following a mental health crisis.

The wounds are still fresh for Desman’s aunt Melissa Marks.

“It seems like it’s every second of every day. It’s hard to not think about him. He was such a big part of my life,” says Marks.

Last October, Marks says Desman was allegedly threatening to take his life with a gun, when the family called police. It’s a call Marks says she wished was never made. Desman was eventually shot and killed after two hours of negotiations with officers.

“Still even now I’m still trying to understand how a situation like this turned out the way it did,” says Marks.

In the weeks and months following Desman’s death, the family, friends, and supporters held rallies to bring awareness to mental health and to the Nicholasville officers’ action. The family continues to disagree with how officers handled the situation.

In August, a grand jury chose not to indict Nicholasville police in the deadly shooting.

Desman’s death tore the family apart. Marks says she’s now moved to Berea, away from the city where so many memories linger.

“I’m not comfortable in my own home because I can’t be there without thinking about him. He’s every where there. I can’t be in Nicholasville because I don’t feel safe there because of the way the police reacted to the situation,” says Marks.

The family is still seeking justice, pursuing a wrongful death claim. Marks is also working with her lawyer and with state lawmakers to make some changes in Kentucky surrounding mental health and how the police respond to mental health crises. One possibility is called “CAHOOTS” which stands for Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets. It’s an intervention program and uses trained social service personnel to provide initial contact and transport for people who are mentally ill or going through a mental health crisis.

“Our lawyer has offered to write the bill himself just to have it implemented here to where people in mental health crisis are addressed in that way. That way, they don’t have to worry about people showing up with military grade weapons ready to kill you if you wanna kill yourself. Where people with mental health issues can actually be helped with mental health issues,” says Marks.

It’s a small step towards healing and bringing some sort of closure.

“He told everybody, when they asked him who his dad was, he would always say “Aunt Lissa”. So he’s been my baby his whole life and it’s just hard to explain the pain and the emptiness that you feel when you’re so used to having that,” says Marks.

The family is planning a lantern release in honor of Desman and to raise awareness for mental health. The release is scheduled for Sunday, October 22nd 2023 at 5 P.M at Clinton Hayden Park.

The release is expected to take place at 5:55 p.m., marking the exact minute Desman passed away.

The family is asking everyone to attend.