Family, friends remember Desman Laduke one year after death

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- Sunday marked exactly one year since 22-year-old Desman Laduke was shot and killed by a Nicholasville police officer following a mental health crisis.

The anniversary was a hard day for the family of Laduke, who remembered the events that took place one year ago.

“From the time I woke up today, it’s been nothing but a flash of everything that happened that day. Roller coaster of emotions. Looking at my kids and knowing they won’t see their uncle again,” says Kahnan Leslie, Laduke’s biological cousin and adoptive brother.

“From the minute I opened my eyes this morning, it’s just constantly watching the clock and thinking back to what happened at this time,” says Melissa Marks, who raised Laduke.

On October 22nd, 2022, Marks says Desman was going through a mental health crisis.

A call was made to Nicholasville police. After two hours of negotiation, responding officers allege Desman pointed guns at them. An officer fired a shot that led to Desman’s death.

In August, a grand jury chose not to indict the police department for their response.

The family disagrees and says the officer and others should be held accountable for Desman’s death. Marks says she hopes Desman’s death is not in vain.

“That his story can change so much more than it has already. I hope he’s not forgotten,” says Marks.

On Sunday, the family remembered Desman with a lantern release at Clinton Hayden Park in Nicholasville. They sent dozens of lanterns into the sky at 5:55 pm, marking the exact time Desman closed his eyes for the final time.

“It’s like a piece of him just being carried on not just by me but everyone else. And just lets me know how much he was loved and supported and missed,” says Marks.

The family is now working with state lawmakers to enact change regarding gun violence, mental health, and police response to mental health crises.

“It is our duty to make sure our community is safe. And what happened to Desman was not safe and so it’s my goal to make sure this does not happen again to any other families,” says Rep. Keturah Herron, (D) Jefferson County.

A small way to remember the man his family says was loved by everyone.