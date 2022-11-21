Family, friends of Desman LaDuke march for justice

The march and protest began at Clint Hayden Park and wound through Green Street, where the incident happened

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- Nearly one month ago, 22-year old Desman LaDuke was killed by Nicholasville police. His family is still searching for answers as they cope with what happened.

On Sunday, the family, friends, and supporters rallied in the streets of Nicholasville, demanding justice.

“In such a hard time, I’m grateful to have so many people support us and so many people that loved him and he touched so many people’s lives that I’m glad to see it come together this way,” said Melissa Marks, LaDuke’s aunt.

During the rally and march, there was a moment of added discomfort when deputies from the Jessamine County Sheriff’s office came to offer their services to the protest. It wasn’t received very well from supporters of LaDuke’s family.

The family continues to disagree with how the department handled the situation.

“This can’t keep happening. This can’t keep happening. You don’t answer a suicide call with a SWAT team,” said Marks.

They also discredit a law suit from LaDukes biological father.

“Our first move was to get justice for our loved one. To make sure these things don’t happen to anybody else and that his passing wasn’t in vain. And his first move was to claim estate,” said LaDuke’s cousin, Kahnan Leslie.

Leslie says he hopes the rally sparks a deeper conversation about mental health.

“It’s overlooked quite a bit. Not only being a man, but a man of color. Mental health is overlooked extremely and i feel like that was one of those instances. Clearly he wasn’t having the best day, he wasn’t feeling the best in the head. And you point rifles at him. You’re supposed to learn deescalation and in terms all you did was make that situation way worse,” said Leslie.

For Marks, she says she’s doing her best to make it through the nightmare.

“I do the best day to day. Just waking up every day and having to relive it. That he’s not here, hes not gonna come over for lunch and ask me what i cooked everyday. Hes not gonna come home and play with his sister everyday. It’s just everyday I have to congratulate myself i made it through one more day,” said Marks.

Kentucky State Police continue to investigate.