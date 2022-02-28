Family, friends hold vigil for Jordan Morgan in Richmond

MADISON COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- A vigil for Jordan Morgan happened Sunday night at the Madison County Courthouse steps.

The 32-year-old was shot and killed in her bed during a home invasion Tuesday morning at her parent’s house near Richmond.

Dozens of family and friends came together to make sure their beloved Jordan wouldn’t be forgotten.

“This is not okay,” said vigil organizer Mica Sims. “You don’t come into our community and do this. We will have justice for Jordan.”

Sims remembering Jordan as a fearless, beautiful soul.

“There’s absolutely not one enemy that I can think of that she had in this world,” Sims said.

With candles lit, Richmond leaders brought messages of unity and prayers for strength. The song Amazing Grace rang through the crowd.

Jordan’s father, former lawmaker Wesley Morgan, recounted last Tuesday morning his family was attacked in that home invasion.

“This sorry low down piece of dog crap broke into that door, kicked her door open and shot her probably six, seven, eight times with an AR-15,” Morgan said.

Morgan’s emotions ran high as a he remembered his daughter.

“My daughter, 32 years old, brilliant lawyer, the sweetest thing that I ever had in my life,” Morgan said, choking back tears. “And shes dead because of this. And it is ridiculous. And he almost killed my wife and my fourteen year old daughter and me. And I’m not happy about it.”

Sims was thankful for the community’s turnout as they remembered Jordan as a life gone far too soon. As for what she believe Morgan would say about all the attention she was getting, Sims had this to say:

“She would be thrilled, but she would say that it was too much and overdone. But knowing her friends, we would say that it was just right,” Sims said.

Last week, Kentucky State Police named 23-year-old Shannon Gilday as the suspect accused of breaking into the home and killing Jordan.

So far Gilday is not in custody. KSP says gilday is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, call KSP immediately.