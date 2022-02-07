Family displaced after house fire Sunday, home suffers heavy damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family is displaced after a house fire Sunday in Lexington, according to Lexington Fire.

Fire officials say around 6:35 p.m. Sunday, crews were sent to the 2000 block of Alexandria Drive for a report of a house fire.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the house.

According to fire officials, the people inside the house had evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

The home did suffer heavy fire damage.

Fire investigators have been called in to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials say the family is staying with friends and relatives.