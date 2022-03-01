Fall break in Fayette County Public Schools extended to a full week
The Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to extend the break from its traditional two days to five
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Beginning next October, fall break in Fayette County Public Schools will be five days instead of the traditional two following a unanimous calendar change vote Monday night by the Board of Education.
For the 2022-23 school year, fall break will run from Oct. 3-7, 2022.
Last fall, people reached out to Superintendent Demetrus Liggins, asking for the fall break extension. A survey was conducted in December and January and more than 68-percent of the nearly 8,000 respondents were in favor of the extended break, according to the district’s survey results.
Additionally, given the choice between a week off in October or a week off at Thanksgiving, the earlier fall break was the most popular option, according to the district.
The last day of school for the next academic year is scheduled for May 6, 2023.
Here is a recap of the board’s meeting:
Board Chairman Tyler Murphy welcomed members of the public attending the meeting at the John D. Price Administration Building, located at 450 Park Place, as well as those watching the board meeting online.
Additionally, he invited the audience to observe a moment of silence to acknowledge the the tragic deaths of Landon Hayes, who was a fifth-grader at Ashland Elementary School, and Jemon Hayden, an 18-year-old student at The Success Academy. Our hearts remain with their families, the Ashland Elementary and Success Academy school communities, and all those touched by their passing.
Tonight’s board meeting also featured a performance by the fourth- and fifth-grade dance and drama students in the gifted and talented program at Coventry Oak Elementary School. Under the direction of Lauren Case, the students presented an excerpt from “Where the Wild Things Are” based on the beloved children’s classic Maurice Sendak. Watch it here
.
Under the Superintendent’s Report, board members heard a presentation from Educating Boys of Color Specialist Christian Adair about the R.E.A.L. Read program.
REAL — which stands for Read Excel Achieve Lead — Read invites community members into FCPS elementary schools to read with students once a month. Students not only have the opportunity to enjoy being read to and interact with community volunteers, but they also receive individual copies of the books to take home and build their own personal libraries.
Chief Operating Officer Myron Thompson shared the February construction highlights
. He noted that the Tates Creek High School construction project is moving forward and 82% of the work is complete. The new school is slated to open in July of 2022. Weekly construction updates
on the Tates Creek High School project are available on the district website.
During the portion of the meeting for remarks by citizens, individuals shared comments with the Board related to proposed changes to the 2022-23 school calendar, student Chromebook use, and existing health and safety precautions against COVID-19.
The board voted to:
- Add heavy equipment sciences as a pathway students will be able to pursue at the new career and technical center being planned for 100 Midland Avenue.
- Contract with Helping Hands LLC to provide staffing for the COVID-19 call center and with Paul Miller Ford Collision Center to repair the step-well areas on several FCPS school buses.
- Create a job description for the position of assistant principal. School-based Decision Making councils could vote to add the role to their staff. Duties would be similar to those of an associate principal, with fewer contract days.
- Approve schoolwide fundraising projects at Breckinridge, Coventry Oak, and Garden Springs elementary schools.
- Accept the Monthly Financial Report for January.
Members of the Fayette County Board of Education voted unanimously to amend the instructional calendar for the 2022-23 school year to include a week-long fall break from October 3 to 7, 2022 and move the last day of school to May 26, 2023. The new calendar is available here.
Last fall, many people reached out to Superintendent Demetrus Liggins about the district’s established practice of having a two-day fall break, suggesting instead that the district consider a week-long break.
To gauge community sentiment, a calendar survey was conducted in December and January. More than 68% of the nearly 8,000 individuals who participated were in favor of the extended break. Additionally, given the choice between a week off in October or a week off at Thanksgiving, the earlier fall break was the most popular option.