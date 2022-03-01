Fall break in Fayette County Public Schools extended to a full week

The Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to extend the break from its traditional two days to five

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Beginning next October, fall break in Fayette County Public Schools will be five days instead of the traditional two following a unanimous calendar change vote Monday night by the Board of Education.

For the 2022-23 school year, fall break will run from Oct. 3-7, 2022.

Last fall, people reached out to Superintendent Demetrus Liggins, asking for the fall break extension. A survey was conducted in December and January and more than 68-percent of the nearly 8,000 respondents were in favor of the extended break, according to the district’s survey results.

Additionally, given the choice between a week off in October or a week off at Thanksgiving, the earlier fall break was the most popular option, according to the district.

The last day of school for the next academic year is scheduled for May 6, 2023.

Here is a recap of the board’s meeting: