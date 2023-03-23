Fake GoFundMe, TikTok accounts created following death of 8-year-old Corbin boy

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) — GoFundMe and TikTok accounts asking for money after an 8-year-old Corbin boy died in a basketball accident are fake, the boy’s mother and the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department say.

“It’s hard to believe that some people can be so cruel but [Eli Hill’s] parents are reporting a fake ‘Gofundme’ account has been set up asking for donations. They want everyone to know they are not asking for donations and to please DO NOT donate to the fake account,” the sheriff’s department wrote on its Facebook page.

If you see the fake accounts, you’re asked to report them immediately.

Eli’s visitation is Thursday and his funeral is Friday.

