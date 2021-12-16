FAA to distribute $40 million to Kentucky airports over next five years

WASHINGTON (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will distribute $40 million annually to 51 Kentucky airports over the next five years. These funds are made available through the Airport Infrastructure Grants program, which was established in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act earlier this year.

In total, the bipartisan bill allocated $25 billion to America’s airports, more of which will be distributed to Kentucky in the coming months. The funding announced Thursday was allocated through a formula described in the legislation.

“Kentucky’s airports don’t just connect our citizens to the rest of the country and the world; they also form a critical part of America’s supply chain. It is more important than ever that our airports have the funds needed to operate effectively,” said U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. “I supported the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act earlier this year because of programs like this, which will help overhaul Kentucky’s transportation systems and revive our decaying roads, bridges, tunnels, railways, and river ports. This is just the kind of program Kentucky needs to compete in the 21st-century global economy.”

“We appreciate the support of Senator McConnell for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport,” said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. “This funding will go a long way in supporting the continued improvements at SDF including our $400 million terminal modernization program and on-going sustainability initiatives such as our geothermal project to reduce our carbon footprint. These improvements allow us to provide a better, more accessible experience for the traveling public and support the needs of our airline partners while maintaining SDF as a crucial link in the nation’s aerospace system.”

“I am grateful for the hard work of Leader McConnell and many in Washington over these last several months to get the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act across the finish line. CVG will put more than $13 million per year to good use to lead the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati region’s economy out of the pandemic, focusing on capital investments that will support good-paying jobs and improved passenger services,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

“I want to thank Senator McConnell once again for his continued support of Blue Grass Airport. These past five years, with Senator McConnell’s assistance, we have made significant investments to the airfield to improve safety and efficiency for the passenger airlines, as well as for our local corporate and private aircraft operators. In the coming years, these additional grant dollars from the bipartisan infrastructure bill will now allow us to make improvements to the passenger terminal building so that we can provide a modern and comfortable traveling experience for central Kentuckians,” said Eric Frankl, Executive Director of Blue Grass Airport.

The following details how the funding will be allocated:

Airport Name City Annual Funding
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Covington $13,712,086
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Louisville $13,352,069
Blue Grass Lexington $4,107,460
Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Owensboro $1,012,071
Barkley Regional Paducah $1,011,660
Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Bowling Green $295,000
Stuart Powell Field Danville $295,000
Capital City Frankfort $295,000
Georgetown-Scott County Regional Georgetown $295,000
Bowman Field Louisville $295,000
Mount Sterling-Montgomery County Mount Sterling $295,000
Ashland Regional Ashland $159,000
Cynthiana-Harrison County Cynthiana $159,000
Addington Field Elizabethtown $159,000
Gene Snyder Falmouth $159,000
Fleming-Mason Flemingsburg $159,000
Glasgow Municipal Glasgow $159,000
Muhlenberg County Greenville $159,000
Ohio County Hartford $159,000
Henderson City-County Henderson $159,000
Hopkinsville-Christian County Hopkinsville $159,000
London-Corbin Airport-Magee Field London $159,000
Madisonville Regional Madisonville $159,000
Marion-Crittenden County Marion $159,000
Mayfield Graves County Mayfield $159,000
Morehead-Rowan County Clyde A Thomas Regional Morehead $159,000
Kyle-Oakley Field Murray $159,000
Pike County-Hatcher Field Pikeville $159,000
Big Sandy Regional Prestonsburg $159,000
Central Kentucky Regional Richmond $159,000
Russellville-Logan County Russellville $159,000
Lake Cumberland Regional Somerset $159,000
Tompkinsville-Monroe County Tompkinsville $159,000
Samuels Field Bardstown $110,000
Kentucky Dam State Park Calvert City $110,000
Taylor County Campbellsville $110,000
Fulton Fulton $110,000
Breckinridge County Hardinsburg $110,000
Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Harlan $110,000
Wendell H Ford Hazard $110,000
Russell County Jamestown $110,000
Leitchfield-Grayson Co Leitchfield $110,000
Hancock Co-Ron Lewis Field Lewisport $110,000
Middlesboro-Bell County Middlesboro $110,000
Wayne County Monticello $110,000
Princeton-Caldwell County Princeton $110,000
Lebanon Springfield-George Hoerter Field Springfield $110,000
Stanton Stanton $110,000
Sturgis Municipal Sturgis $110,000
West Liberty West Liberty $110,000
Williamsburg-Whitley County Williamsburg $110,000
