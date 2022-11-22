EXCLUSIVE: 18-year-old paralyzed in Magoffin County bus crash last week

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On November 14th, a Magoffin County school bus went off the roadway, over and embankment and crashed, injuring 18 students on board and the driver.

The injuries varied from minor to severe.

However, 18-year-old Kelly Adams injuries are life changing. His family member tells us he is paralyzed from the chest down.

“The first thing after really finding out he was paralyzed, I remember that I literally hit my knees and asked god to not let that be true. I mean he’s a child still and he hasn’t graduated yet, he still has his whole future ahead of him. He graduates this year and my thought was god he’s been through so much, i will take the paralyzing just give him his legs back” said Mollie King,

Adams is still at UK hospital.

He underwent surgery to remove a broken vertebrae that damaged his lower back.

After the surgery, King tell us he’s made some progress, little victories here and there. Like being able to lift his left arm and eat a slice of an apple, and slowly move one of his feet.

And, while learning the extent of his injuries was devastating, King says they aren’t giving up hope that he will one day walk again .

“Miracles do happen and I have to believe he is going to be one of them” said King.

Since the accident, King says the community has rallied around Adams with love and support.

“I’m grateful for my community, I mean the outpouring has been just amazing and I know that he has so much love and prayer right here” added King.

His birthday is next week on December 2nd, but King says Adams is currently discouraged and scared as he continues his recovery. He’s expected to enter a rehab center this week.

So she’s asking the community to help lift his spirits, by sending him birthday cards or cards of encouragement.

“I want him to understand there are that many people out here that’s really really cheering him on and I want him to be able to open up these cards and that there is a lot of love and support out there and that we believe in him” said King.

King says some people have asked to send him gifts or snack. She says his favorite candy is peanut butter m&m’s, 3 musketeers, milky ways, and tootsie roll suckers.

Cards, snacks or gifts can be sent to the address below.

King says she is also working on setting up an Amazon wish list for Adams with clothing and things he will need while in rehabilitation.

Kelly Adams

C/O Molly King

272 Fox Run Rd

Salyersville, KY 41465