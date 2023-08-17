Everything you need to know about the 2023 Kentucky State Fair

Children 5 years and under get in for free.

Unlimited ride wristbands for the fair’s attractions in Thrill Ville/Midway are available online for $30.

Admission to the fair ends one hour before the outdoor closing time each day. Ride wristband sales end an hour before closing as well. Individual ride ticket sales end 30 minutes before closing time.

NOTE: Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m. Proof of age is required and it will be checked at the gate.

Parking

Parking is included if you purchase the advanced admissions ticket, otherwise it will cost $10 in addition to the price of your ticket at the gate.

If you plan on going to the fair this year, it’s recommended to purchase tickets in advance to save a few dollars.

Road Closures

Several roads around the Expo Center will also be closed or have restricted access while the fair is in Louisville, so don’t get caught off guard!