“Ethan” celebrates one-year rescue anniversary

The Kentucky Humane Society and their partners are doing a $15,000 dollar match for money raised for Ethan's anniversary.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Humane Society celebrated a milestone for one of its’ beloved animals Saturday.

The staff held a one-year-rescue anniversary celebration at PG&J’s Dog Bar for their rescue dog Ethan.

Ethan was found abandoned in the adoption center’s parking lot in January 2021. Staff members say he weighed 38 pounds and was given a ten percent chance to live.

Now, Ethan weighs nearly 130 pounds and has since been adopted into a loving home. KHS Vice President of Outreach Alisa Gray says the event was a great way to show how important humane societies are as dogs and people both came to celebrate the anniversary.

“Today, there was probably 100 (dogs) I would say there,” Gray said. “And then also Ethan fans. So people came to meet Ethan and hear about his incredible story. Some of our staff was there celebrating. It’s just a fun event and a great way for people to see what we do. And hear about Ethan’s story.”

Gray said they’ve nearly reached that goal as of Saturday afternoon.

If you’d like to donate, you can click here to find out how.