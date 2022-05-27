ESPN announces UK football times for first three weeks

Kentucky football kickoff times announced for first three weeks of the 2022 season

Courtesy: UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – (UK Athletics) – With Kentucky’s football season opener just 100 days away, ESPN has announced the first three weeks of its 2022 college football slate including the Wildcats first three kickoff times and TV assignments.

The Wildcats begin the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at home against Miami (Ohio). The game will be aired on ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital) at 7 p.m. ET. The Wildcats travel to Florida for the first conference game of the year on Sept. 10 on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. UK returns home to play host to Youngstown State on Sept. 17 and the contest will be aired on the SEC Network at noon ET.

Season tickets remain available at UKFootballTix.com for as little as $225 per ticket. Season tickets, which include the entire eight-game home slate, still offer the best value per game for fans. More than three months ahead of the season opener on Sep. 3, Kentucky football fans have renewed or purchased more than 33,500 season tickets, a number that already represents the highest season ticket total in the past four years. For more information on those seats, visit the website or call the UK Ticket Office at 1-800-928-2287.

Kentucky football’s popular mini-packs will go on sale June 1, starting as low as $115 for a three-game package.

Fans will choose one game from Group A, which includes:

Oct. 8 vs. South Carolina

Oct. 15 vs. Mississippi State

All fans will get the Nov. 26 rivalry game against Louisville from Group B.

And one game from Group C, which includes:

Sept. 3 vs. Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 17 vs. Youngstown State

Sept. 24 vs. Northern Illinois

Nov. 12 vs. Vanderbilt

A complete seating chart with pricing can be found at: ukathletics.com/flex.