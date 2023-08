Escaped Madison Co. inmate back in jail

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Madison County inmate who escaped from custody on Monday is back in jail.

According to the Madison County Detention Center website, Thomas Crowe was booked into the jail at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Crowe is now charged with escape.

He allegedly fled from a detention bus that was heading to a rehabilitation facility.

Crowe, 31, was serving a sentence for promoting contraband and assault.