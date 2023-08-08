Madison Co. inmate escapes custody

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody in Richmond Monday night.

Thomas Crowe allegedly escaped custody and fled from a detention bus that was heading to a rehabilitation facility around 11:30 p.m.

The 31-year-old is described as being 5’11” and 159 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and khaki shorts.

Crowe has a scar above his right eye, a birthmark on his right shoulder and multiple tattoos on his arms.

He was serving a sentence for promoting contraband and assault at the Madison County Detention Center.

Anyone with information on Crowe’s whereabouts is asked to call 859-623-2404.