Ending The Stigma: Lexington advocates walk for HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- An annual walk is helping spread awareness for HIV/AIDS solutions and measures, all in hopes of erasing the disease once and for all.

On Sunday, the 30th annual Lexington Aids Walk returned. Dozens participated and made the 1.5 mile trek in downtown near Tandy Park.

“It’s an event that we’ve had for thirty some odd years,” says Roy Harrison, the Board President for AVOL KY.

The walk is hosted every year by AVOL, whose mission is ending the disease once and for all in Kentucky.

“The entire southeast America is struggling with HIV, struggling HIV rates. During the pandemic, there was a decline in people getting tested. They didn’t have opportunities to get tested, so now they’re finding out that they did contract HIV and AIDS,” says Harrison.

This year’s theme: ‘End Stigma. Save Lives’. The event included a health fair, and featured health focused non profits that offer services in the community. There were also free screenings, information, and referrals.

Prior to the walk: live music, guest speakers, and a moment of silence to reflect on the ones lost to HIV/AIDS.

“We still need to kind of work on the education overall in the public. To end the stigma of living with HIV/AIDS. It’s not a death sentence anymore. So it’s important for people to come. So this walk just provides that public awareness,” said Craig Cammack, the city’s community outreach liaison.

Roy Harrison, the board president of AVOL says progress has been made in the fight to prevent aids.

“We do have medications, we do have prep that can help reduce the likelihood of getting HIV and AIDS but 99%. And your doctor can prescribe it,” says Harrison.

But he says there is still a lot more work left to do to help end the stigma.

“The ending of stigma is not going to be a thing you can write with a prescription. Cause there’s always going to be someone who wants to “other” the other person. I really just requires us to be good humans, right? And to show a little bit of grace as we interact with different people. Ending stigma means loving other people,” says Harrison.

Money raised from the walk will go towards education and prevention.