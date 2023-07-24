Employee stops burglary at Lexington smoke shop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — An employee stopped an attempted burglary at a Lexington smoke shop overnight.

One of Brooklyn’s Finest Smoke Shops’ employees woke up to three people breaking into the store around 1 a.m. Monday.

As you can see in the security video above, the employee was able to scare the three people off just moments after waking up. The three people ran quickly out of the store and drove off.

ABC 36 spoke with the owner of the store who said this is the second time this has happened to his business, and smoke shops are a common target for thieves.

“Crime is going to keep going up. They’re going to hit desperation moves. So they’re going to keep going to other locations. And next thing you know they’ll probably hit bars, they’ll hit barber shops, they’ll hit– you name it, anything. So, it’s just that we want some safety.”