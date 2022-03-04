Emergency Road Aid Funds awarded to Knox County Fiscal Court

The location on Alex Creek Road being addressed is located 1.5 miles south of KY 718.

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) (PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced Knox County Fiscal Court will receive $49,100 in County Road Aid Emergency Funds for a slide repair on Alex Creek Road.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Knox County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

Knox County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.