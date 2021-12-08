EMA coordinating donations for Stamping Ground residents impacted by tornado
Goods or services needed, according to EMA
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Emergency Management Agency is coordinating donations for Stamping Ground residents affected or displaced by the tornado and wind storm on Monday.
Residents continue to pick up the pieces after the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit Parkers Mobile Home Park in Stamping Ground.
“At this point, money is the most useful resource. These folks will have to replace household goods, clothes, and many other items they abandoned in damaged homes,” said Hennigan.
To donate money, checks should be made payable to City of Stamping Ground with “Disaster” in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to 3374 Main St, Stamping Ground, KY 40379 or dropped off at Emergency Management – 2200 Cincinnatii Road, Georgetown.
