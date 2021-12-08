EMA coordinating donations for Stamping Ground residents impacted by tornado

Goods or services needed, according to EMA

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Emergency Management Agency is coordinating donations for Stamping Ground residents affected or displaced by the tornado and wind storm on Monday. Residents continue to pick up the pieces after the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit Parkers Mobile Home Park in Stamping Ground. Michael Hennigan, Director of Georgetown Scott County EMA, is asking people with goods or services that could help to post HERE or send him a message directly HERE

“At this point, money is the most useful resource. These folks will have to replace household goods, clothes, and many other items they abandoned in damaged homes,” said Hennigan.

To donate money, checks should be made payable to City of Stamping Ground with “Disaster” in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to 3374 Main St, Stamping Ground, KY 40379 or dropped off at Emergency Management – 2200 Cincinnatii Road, Georgetown.