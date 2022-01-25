Elliott, Basham receive top real estate honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Press Release) – The Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors® (LBAR) presented its highest awards for 2021 at the recent Installation Luncheon and Member Recognition Meeting – Realtor® of the Year and Good Neighbor – honoring outstanding Realtor® within the Association.

Suzanne Elliott was named LBAR’s Realtor® of the Year for 2021. She is with Berkshire Hathaway de Movellan Properties and has been a member of LBAR for 36 years. Elliott has been the top producer with Berkshire Hathaway de Movellan Properties for 23 years. Her work ethic and professionalism have led to an incredible record of success. As a result, she consistently ranks among the top 1% of the 50,000 agents that make up the Berkshire Hathaway franchise nationwide. This was all accomplished while giving back to the community in a number of different capacities over the years. The extensive list includes serving on the boards of the Lexington Philharmonic Guild, UK Art Museum, Art in Bloom and the Alzheimer Association. Elliott also served as co-chair of the LexArts Fund Drive and chair of the Junior League Horse Show. She has supported many organizations and causes such as Woman and Philanthropy, 100 Women, Markey Women’s Health Initiative and the Gill Heart Center Women’s Vascular Health Initiative. She is a Founding Mother for Kentucky Children’s Hospital Circle of Blue and she, along with her husband, established an Endowed Professorship in Pediatrics and a College of Medicine scholarship at the University of Kentucky.

The Good Neighbor Award was presented to Susie Basham, an agent with The Agency in Lexington and member of LBAR since 2017. Basham serves the community in a variety of ways and is currently chair of the God’s Pantry Food Bank BackPack Program where over 240 bags are distributed each month for schools in Fayette and Floyd counties. Basham sits on the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Council board and volunteers with MOPS (mothers of preschoolers) to encourage and support young moms. She serves as the volunteer headquarters co-chair for the PGA Barbasol Championship, a PGA Tour event that supports local philanthropic organizations through its Caddie 127 program and was named volunteer of the tournament in 2019. She has served on the board for Women Leading Kentucky and co-chaired the Junior Achievement Miss Business educational workshop, a unique opportunity designed to help young women develop a successful business and professional career. Basham is also a big supporter of Hope’s Embrace. At LBAR, Basham has recently served on the technology and professional standards committees.

Rusty Underwood was installed as the 2022 president of the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors® (LBAR). He has served LBAR in many leadership positions including a three-year directorship, was treasurer in 2020 and has held many committee roles including finance, young professional network and executive. Additionally, Underwood is the acting president of the Realtor® Community Housing Foundation. He also serves as a delegate to Kentucky Realtors® (KYR) and a director for the National Association of Realtors® (NAR). A past recipient of the NAR 30 under 30 class, he received LBAR’s Good Neighbor Award in 2015 as well as the KYR Good Neighbor Award for his community efforts. He is also a member of the board for Commerce Lexington. A native of Lexington, Underwood graduated from the University of Kentucky and is joined in business by his wife and Realtor®, Rachel Underwood.

Beyond his work for the association, Underwood is an agent with Milestone Realty Consultants, where he has been a top producing Realtor® for the state of Kentucky for many years.

The remaining 2022 officers are president-elect Kelley Nisbet, Coldwell Banker McMahan, and treasurer Randy Newsome, United Real Estate.

Other 2022 Board of Directors include: Sandy Allnutt, The Agency; Rony Jo Ballou, Power House Realty; Jonathan Bronaugh, Rector-Hayden, Realtors®; Matt Coomer, Weichert, Realtors®, Ford Brothers; Anne Hart Cornett, Milestone Realty Consultants; Anthony de Movellan, Berkshire Hathaway de Movellan; Gary Denton, Rector-Hayden, Realtors®; Christina Dudek, Keller Williams Bluegrass Realty; Matt Ford, Weichert, Realtors®, Ford Brothers; Kristy Gooch, RE/MAX Elite Realty; Todd Hyatt, Lois Ann Disponett Real Estate; Mike Inman, Coldwell Banker McMahan; Ruby Mason, RE/MAX Elite Realty; Tom Thomas, Rector-Hayden, Realtors® and Barry Turner, Turner Realty Group.