Ellie Diagnostics plans to open new Louisville laboratory

New national flagship hub is veterinary lab services company’s first in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As companies continue to create new job opportunities in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated Ellie Diagnostics LLC – a Texas-based, full-service veterinary wellness and diagnostic services provider – on plans to open its first Kentucky location, which will serve as the company’s national hub and spur even more job growth for the state with up to 100 full-time jobs.

“I would like to welcome Ellie Diagnostics to Kentucky and thank the company’s leaders for creating quality job opportunities for residents in the Louisville area,” Gov. Beshear said. “Companies continue to recognize the many advantages of locating in the commonwealth, including our ideal geographic location, strong logistics and distribution presence, talented workforce and low cost of doing business. Congratulations to the Louisville community on landing another great company. I look forward to seeing Ellie Diagnostics grow in our state.”

Jobs associated with Ellie Diagnostics’ new location will include licensed veterinary technicians, laboratory technicians and medical transcriptionists. The company’s new location will make use of the world’s largest UPS air hub in Louisville, local couriers and other national logistics providers to deliver next-day lab results to veterinarian clinics around the country. Company leaders expect work on the project to begin this month and be completed by Q1 2022.

“We are thrilled to expand our operations in the great city of Louisville,” said Mark DeCourcy, founder and CEO of Ellie Diagnostics. “Our new advanced laboratory will deliver even faster turnaround times on precision lab results and further improve the diagnostics experience for veterinarians across the U.S.”

Based in Dallas, Texas, Ellie provides high-quality lab services to veterinarians in more than 40 states. Services include comprehensive testing, such as chemistry, hematology, parasitology, coagulation, microbiology, cytology, histopathology, endocrinology and serology. They also include an online portal for test results and supplies, personalized customer service and an industry leading Wellie report to help pet owners easily understand the wellness status of their pets.

Ellie’s new national hub will capitalize on Kentucky’s strong logistics and distribution presence, which includes approximately 590 facilities that employ nearly 80,000 people statewide.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the company will be a great fit for Jefferson County.

“We are excited to welcome Ellie Diagnostics to a growing list of medical companies that are taking advantage of Louisville’s unique value proposition as an international logistics hub and center for rapid turnaround lab services and bringing high-wage jobs in this growing field to our city,” Mayor Fischer said. “Here, they can ship and analyze specimen all from a single location, ensuring vets and pet owners are able to quickly get the information they need to ensure their beloved family member’s health.”