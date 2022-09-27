Elizabethtown man breaks Kentucky skydive jumping record with 100 jumps in one day

(CNN NEWSOURCE/WLKY) — An Elizabethtown man was looking to break an ambitious milestone, setting the record for the most skydives in Kentucky in 12 hours.

Michael Bratcher planned to jump out of a plane 100 times Monday. And as of Monday night, Bratcher accomplished his goal, jumping 100 times in one day, setting a new Kentucky record.

But it all started with 60 jumps for his 60th birthday…

“Then I got to researching and now, go for the record,” Bratcher said.

So Bratcher decided he could do better than just doing 81 jumps.

“I told them increments of 10,” he added.

And the jumps started around 6:30 Monday morning, with the goal of finishing all 100 before sunset.

In order to do that, he needed to jump from a plane about every 7 minutes.

“And although this is a bucket list item for Bratcher, he also wanted to benefit a good cause at the same time,” said Josh Kingrey.

The retired Air Force veteran chose to support both the Elizabethtown Police Department’s Shop With a Cop program and the Radcliff Disabled American Veterans.

“Each bear that goes goes to the Shop With a Cop program,” Bratcher said.

Bratcher started a GoFundMe to offset the cost. The leftover money will go to the Radcliff DAV.

Bratcher says he couldn’t do it without the support of his friends and skydiving family.