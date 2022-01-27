Electric fire does minor damage to home

Fire in the attic; family moved while repairs being made

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An electrical fire in an attic does minor damage to a home.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews responded to a fire call at 625 Maple Ave. at about 12:30 p.m. and found a small amount of smoke coming from an attic area of a concrete block duplex. Crews found small electrical fire in attic.

Damage to the home was minimal. One family was relocated to another unit while the landlord makes repairs, the fire department said. No injuries were reported