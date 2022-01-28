EKU women’s hoops loses vs. #21 FGCU

Colonels lose 92-70, but Johnson scores her 1,000th career point

FORT MYERS, Fla. (EKU Sports) – Jayla Johnson scored the 1,000th point of her collegiate career, but the Eastern Kentucky University women’s basketball team lost to No. 21 Florida Gulf Coast University, 92-70, on Thursday.

With 50 seconds left in the second quarter, Johnson grabbed an offensive rebound and converted the lay-up for her 1,000th career point. The senior played three seasons at Texas State, where she scored 462 points, before transferring to EKU before the 2020-21 season. The Dallas native finished the night with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor.

The Eagles (18-1, 7-0 ASUN) scored the first five points of the game and 11 of the first 13. FGCU led by 13, 20-7, at the end of the first quarter. The Colonels closed within five on a 3-pointer by Brie Crittendon with 7:06 to go in the second quarter. EKU then used a 10-1 run to end the quarter and reduce a 16-point deficit to seven. Two free throws from Alice Recanati made it 39-32 at the break.

Five straight points by Johnson late in the third quarter made it a 10-point game, 58-48, but Florida Gulf Coast answered with an 11-0 run to secure control of the game. EKU never got closer than 16 the rest of the way.

I’Liyah Green contributed a double-double for Eastern Kentucky, finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Recanati had seven assists and seven points.

Tishara Morehouse led all players with 33 points for FGCU. She hit on 12-of-20 from the field and 7-of-9 at the free throw line.

The Colonels (10-10, 3-4 ASUN) shot 51 percent from the field for the game, but were out-scored from behind the arc by 33 points and out-scored at the free throw line by five.

EKU will return to action on Saturday at Stetson. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.