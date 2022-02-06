EKU Women’s Basketball Team falls to Liberty at Home

LEXINGTON, Ky( EKU Athletics)- The Eastern Kentucky University women’s basketball team fell to visiting Liberty, 69-55, on Saturday at McBrayer Arena.

Senior Bria Bass knocked down a three-pointer 15 seconds into the game to give the Colonels an early advantage; however, Liberty (21-2, 9-1 ASUN) responded with an 11-0 run to take a lead it would never relinquish.

Senior Jayla Johnson led EKU (11-12, 3-6 ASUN) with 14 points, while Bass contributed her fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 boards.

EKU outscored Liberty, 30-22, in the paint; however, the Flames outrebounded the Colonels, 46-32.

Eastern was held to 17.6 percent (3-of-17) shooting from deep for the game. Liberty, meanwhile, shot nearly 40 percent (11-28) from behind the arc.

Jordan Bailey came off the bench for Liberty to lead all scorers with 17 points.

EKU returns to action on Wednesday when the Colonels travel to Jacksonville to face the Dolphins on Wednesday at 2 p.m.