EKU women’s basketball comes back from 10 down, wins in OT

Hacker leads the way with 21, including late bucket and foul shot

CONWAY, Ark. EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University’s women’s basketball team erased a double-digit deficit in the second half to knock of Central Arkansas, 65-59, in overtime on Saturday night in Conway.

Central Arkansas cut the Colonels lead to one, 58-57, with 44 seconds remaining in overtime after a Randrea Wright layup. That is when Emma Hacker hit the Sugar Bears with a dagger. Hacker drove into the lane making the layup and drawing the foul for a three-point play giving the Colonels a 61-57 lead with 29 seconds left.

A pair of free throws from Brie Crittendon and Ariel Kirkwood iced the game for the Colonels.

The Colonels opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run capped off by a Hacker three-pointer with 7:26 remaining in regulation to tie the game at 42-42. EKU took its first lead since the first quarter when Alice Recanati knocked down a three-pointer from the wing to give the Colonels a 49-46 advantage with 5:24 remaining in regulation.

Central Arkansas scored five of the last seven points to send the game into overtime.

Both teams got off to a slow start to open the game and a Hacker jumper in the paint gave the Colonels a 6-4 lead halfway through the opening quarter against the Sugar Bears. Central Arkansas closed the first quarter on a 10-2 run aver the Lucy Ibeh layup and took a four-point lead, 16-12, after a quarter.

Jayla Johnson scored three-straight points in the second quarter to cut the Sugar Bears lead to one, 23-22, with 3:22 remaining in the first half but could never get closer in the first half.

The Sugar Bears went into the locker room leading by 10, 34-24.

EKU came out of the locker and cut into the Sugar Bears lead outscoring them 16-9 in the quarter.

Hacker had a game-high 21 points off the bench for the Colonels. Seventeen of her 21 points were in the second half and overtime. Recanati had 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

The Colonels shot 31 percent from the field but knocked down 20-of-23 free throws on the game.

EKU forced Central Arkansas into 25 turnovers on the contest.

Thirteen wins is the most wins in a single season since the 2015-16 season. The win secures a top three seed in the western division and first round home tournament game.

The Colonels hit the road next Thursday night to take on Jacksonville State University. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.