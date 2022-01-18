EKU women’s basketball adds experience via mid-year transfer

Mackins comes in from North Florida

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University women’s basketball and head coach Greg Todd announced Tuesday that Marissa Mackins has joined the Colonels as a mid-year transfer. Mackins, a 5-foot-8 shooting guard, is a transfer from ASUN foe North Florida, bringing a wealth of experience and success to the EKU squad.

During the 2020-21 season at UNF, Mackins averaged 14.4 points per game and 3.2 assists per game. She shot an impressive 42.3 percent from behind the arc, pouring in 71 three-point field goals in just 24 games. Mackins scored a career high 33 points versus Liberty, going 8-for-13 from the three-point line.

She joins the Colonels as one of the top three-point shooters in the nation, ranking 14th in made three-pointers and 24th in three-point percentage for the 2020-21 season. Mackins earned first team all-conference for the 2020-21 season and was named Newcomer of the Week on March 8th, 2021.

“Our staff is thrilled to add Marissa to our roster,” said Todd. “She will be one of the top combo guards in the ASUN. We are excited to add a player who earned first team all-conference and ranks as one of the best three-point shooters in the nation. Marissa also has the ability to make other players better and will be a great asset to our team as a mid-year transfer.”

Prior to UNF, Mackins played two seasons at Temple. In her sophomore season, she averaged 12.3 points per game and 2.7 assists per game. Her season was highlighted by scoring 26 points versus No. 6 South Carolina. She earned Second Team All-Big 5 and was once named American Athletic Conference Player of the Week. As a freshman at Temple, Mackins averaged 8.7 points per game. She earned Big 5 Rookie of the Year and was twice named American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week.

In just three seasons, Mackins has already tallied 967 points, 203 made three-pointers, and 228 assists. She joins the Colonels with two remaining seasons of eligibility.

A native of Durham, North Carolina, Mackins attended Southern Durham High School and Carolina Prep School.