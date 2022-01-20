EKU women rout Lipscomb 77-41

It's the Colonels most lopsided conference win in nearly 15-years

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/EKU ATHLETICS) – Eastern Kentucky held Lipscomb to 14 made field goals en route to its largest conference win in nearly 15 years as the Colonels blasted the Bison 77-41 on Wednesday night in McBrayer Arena.

EKU made seven of its 14 field-goal attempts in the first quarter and knocked down four three-pointers, three from Jayla Johnson , to build a 20-6 lead after 10 minutes of play. The Colonels continued to push the lead in the second stanza, going up 38-19 on an Emma Hacker three with 1:18 to play before halftime. A pair of free throws from Ariel Kirkwood put Eastern up 40-22 at the break.

The Colonels attacked the rim at will in the third quarter, going to the free-throw line 13 times in the period and making 11 attempts. EKU’s used six made free throws to highlight an 8-0 run that gave the Colonels a 52-27 advantage with 5:39 remaining in the quarter.

Eastern Kentucky’s defense saved its best for last as the Colonels limited Lipscomb to 1-of-12 shooting in the fourth quarter. EKU outscored the Bison 14-3 over the final 10 minutes to close out the victory.

EKU’s 36-point win marked its largest margin of victory in a conference game since an 88-49 win over Tennessee State in OVC play on Jan. 25, 2007.

Johnson led all scorers with 17 points, while Hacker added 14 on the night. Alice Recanati finished with seven points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Kirkwood contributed three steals and I’Liyah Green blocked two shots while scoring eight points.

Eastern Kentucky held a 46-26 advantage in rebounds and shot 24-of-53 (45.3 percent) from the floor and 12-of-25 (48.0 percent) from deep. The Colonel defense held Lipscomb to a 14-for-55 (25.5 percent) night shooting.

To view the box score, click here.

EKU returns to action Saturday afternoon when the Colonels play host to North Florida at 4:30 p.m.