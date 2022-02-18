EKU women fall at home to North Alabama 74-65

Ariel Kirkwood led the Colonels with 16-points

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/EKU ATHLETICS) – Eastern Kentucky dropped a 74-65 decision on Thursday night to ASUN foe North Alabama in McBrayer Arena.

North Alabama used a trio of three-pointers in the opening minutes to take an early 10-4 lead, but EKU pulled back within a basket at the first media timeout. The Colonels (12-14, 5-8 ASUN) trailed by one after an Ariel Kirkwood layup with 2:01 remaining in the period but missed their final five shots of the quarter as the Lions held a 20-15 lead after 10 minutes of play.

UNA (12-13, 7-6 ASUN) extended its lead to 35-22 late in the second quarter as the Lions continued their hot shooting from beyond the arc. Five consecutive points from Kirkwood trimmed the deficit to eight with 1:51 left in the half, but North Alabama closed on a 7-2 run to take a 42-29 lead into the intermission.

The Colonels trailed by 17 with 7:03 to play in the third quarter, but a Brie Crittendon jumper sparked a 14-1 Colonel run. Another Crittendon basket cut the Lion lead to 11 and layups from I’Liyah Green and Alice Recanati pulled the Colonels within seven. Kalissa Lacy followed with EKU’s first three-pointer of the night to make the score 49-45 with 1:44 left in the quarter. UNA halted the run with four consecutive points, but a pair of free throws from Bria Bass made the score 53-47 heading into the fourth quarter.

North Alabama answered EKU’s run by scoring seven of the first nine points of the final period. The Lions extended their lead to 12 at the midway mark of the quarter, but a three-pointer from Recanati and an and-one from Kirkwood pulled the Colonels back with six, 65-59, with 4:32 remaining in the game. However, North Alabama’s next three baskets came from long range as the Lions pulled away.

Kirkwood led EKU with 16 points, while Green posted 12 points and 13 rebounds. EKU shot 25-for-68 (36.8 percent) and 2-of-9 (22.2 percent) from three-point range. The Colonels out-rebounded North Alabama 45-31 but couldn’t slow the Lions’ hot shooting as UNA went 26-for-56 (46.4 percent) from the floor and 13-of-30 (43.3 percent) from deep.

EKU visits Central Arkansas on Saturday for a 5:00 p.m. matchup.