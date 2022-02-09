EKU women can’t overcome early deficit, fall at Jacksonville

Bria Bass leds Colonels in 76-58 loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University’s women’s basketball team fell on the road at Jacksonville, 76-58, on Wednesday afternoon in Jacksonville.

Bria Bass led the way offensively for the Colonels with 11 points and five rebounds. Kalissa Lacy had nine points off the bench. Alice Recanati had eight points, three assists, two steals, and two rebounds. Ariel Kirkwood chipped in six points off the bench.

Jacksonville opened the game on a 10-2 run in the first quarter after a Khalela Hayes layup with 6:47 left in the opening quarter. Brie Crittendon knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:10 remaining in the first to cut the lead to single-digits, 17-8, but EKU trailed, 20-10, after the opening quarter.

The Dolphins again used a 10-2 run to open the second quarter to take a 30-12 lead over the Colonels and never looked back. Lacy knocked down a three-pointer from the wing to cut the lead back to 13, 32-19, with 2:44 left in the first half.

A Bridgid Fox layup with 37 seconds remaining in the second quarter sent the Colonels into the locker room down 13, 37-24.

Eastern Kentucky came storming back out of the locker room.

EKU used a 12-1 run after back-to-back three-pointer from Bass and Crittendon to cut the Dolphins lead down to five, 43-38, with 4:37 remaining in the third quarter. The Colonels cut the Jacksonville lead down to five one more time in the quarter but could never get closer and trailed heading into the final quarter by nine, 51-42.

The Colonels shot 38 percent from the field.

EKU forced Jacksonville into 16 turnovers on the contest.

The Colonels wrap up its road swing on Saturday afternoon in Nashville against Lipscomb. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.