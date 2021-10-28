EKU to participate in National Roll Call for fallen veterans

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/EKU Public Relations) – Eastern Kentucky University will join campuses nationwide on Thursday, November 11 in the National Roll Call remembrance event that pays tribute to American military service members who have fallen since the Global War on Terror in 2001 to the present day.

Volunteers will read 240 names every 15 minutes beginning at 6 a.m. The ceremony will take place on Powell Corner until all 7,041 names are recited, which will be until about 1:30 p.m. Kentucky service members are recognized by the ringing of a bell after their name is read. EKU President David McFaddin is scheduled to give remarks before a moment of silence takes place at 2 p.m. The bells of Keen Johnson will then ring in remembrance of all veterans to conclude the day’s events.

“As a national leader and role model for veterans and military students in higher education, EKU Office of Military and Veterans Affairs is honored and privileged to have the support of President McFaddin and our leadership to use this platform to recognize and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Barbara Kent, director of the office of military and veterans affairs and an Army veteran. “It provides an opportunity for our students and campus community to actively participate in honoring the fallen and a somber reminder that the freedoms we enjoy are never truly free.”

Volunteers are still needed to read names. Sign up at https://va.eku.edu/roll-call-volunteers-eku.

Former EKU staff member and Army veteran Dr. Brett Morris established National Roll Call in 2011. Since that time, universities in all 50 states have participated with middle and high school groups now involved in the ceremonies.

EKU is home to nearly 1,500 veterans, active duty service members, Reserve/National Guard members and military spouses and children. For more information about services available to them, visit va.eku.edu, or contact the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs at 859-622-2345 or email them at EKUVeteransAffairs@eku.edu.