EKU splits a pair of games in the Troy Invitational

LEXINGTON, KY. (EKU Athletics)-The Eastern Kentucky University softball team split a pair of contests on the second day of the Troy Invitational on Saturday.

Eastern Kentucky (1-8) won game one against Nicholls, 3-2, before falling to Ole Miss in game two, 8-0.

In game one, the Colonels got on the board first against Nicholls.

Sammi Miller got on after a catcher’s interference to open the game. Miller stole second before advancing to third base on the sacrifice bunt by Jeanay Riley. Ariyana Miranda brought home Miller with a fly ball to the right fielder who misplayed the ball. Vianna Barron pushed the lead to 2-0 after a single through the right side scored Miranda.

Samantha Reynoso doubled down the right field line with one out in the top of the second inning to get things started for the Colonels. Riley brought home Reynoso with an RBI ground out to push the lead to 3-0.

Nicholls got one back in the in the bottom of the second with a sacrifice fly from Maya Zavala that bought home Lulu Vazquez.

The first two batters in the bottom of the fifth inning reached for Nicholls to put the pressure on the Colonels. Kennedy Hebert singled up the middle to score Samantha Griazda to cut the EKU lead to one and forced the Colonels to go back to Reynoso in the circle.

Reynoso shut the door the rest of the way.

Reynoso (1-4) tossed six and one-third innings allowing one earned run and striking out two in the win. She also chipped in a 2-for-3 at the plate with one run.

Jasmine Miller, Barron, and Lou Bowers each had a hit for the Colonels.

–

In game two, the Rebels scored three in the first inning and one in each of the second and third innings to cruise past the Colonels.

Miranda Lopez had the lone hit for the Colonels.

Eastern Kentucky wraps up the Troy Invitational tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. against Nicholls.