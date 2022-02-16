EKU police issue public safety alert over suspicious vehicle, individuals

Police say interactions occurred between Feb. 9 and Feb. 15

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Eastern Kentucky University Police Department has issued a public safety alert over a suspicious vehicle and at least two individuals.

According to EKU police, the department was notified Tuesday about a suspicious vehicle, described as a black, four-door, Nissan Altima. It was reported the vehicle was occupied by at least two Caucasian males and one Caucasian female who were actively asking both males and females to enter their vehicle.

Police say the reported interactions occurred between Feb. 9 and Feb. 15, typically between mid- to late-evening hours. The driver was described as being a Caucasian male with “reddish brown, shaggy hair.”

If you have any information regarding the identity of these individuals, or the owner of the vehicle, contact EKU Police Department Detective Derek Kirunchyk at 859-622-1111.

EKU police also issued the following safety precautions:

• Familiarize yourself with the layout of the campus. Survey the campus while classes are in session, and after dark, to see that academic buildings, walkways, facilities, and parking lots are adequately secured and well-lighted.

• Plan the safest route to your destination; choose well-lighted, busy pathways and streets. Share your class schedule with your parents and trusted friends and give them your telephone numbers.

• At night, stick to well-lighted areas whenever possible and avoid alleyways or “short cuts” through isolated areas.

• Travel in groups and avoid going out alone at night.

• Know where the emergency call boxes are located on campus and learn how to use them.

• If you are being followed, change direction and immediately call 911. Note the description of the person following you.

• Walk near the curb and avoid shrubbery or other places of potential concealment.

• Tell a friend or roommate where you are going and what time you expect to return.

• Stay alert to your surroundings and the people around you.

• Carry your purse close to your body and keep a firm grip on it; carry your wallet in an inside coat pocket or your front pant pocket.

• Keep your keys separate from your purse or backpack.

• Don’t overload yourself with bags or packages and avoid wearing shoes that hinder your movements.

• Walk with a confident stride; keep your head up and look around.

• If a motorist stops and asks for directions, keep your distance from the car.

• Download the free EKU S.A.F.E. app. https://emergency.eku.edu/insidelook/eku-safe-app-now-available Note: For maximum utility, you must turn on your location services, for this app, so your location can be checked, and sent

to Public Safety, or to one of your Contacts. Privacy is your concern, and you decide whether to enable your location services. Enabling this feature, on your mobile phone, for this app, helps people get to you when you need

assistance.

• Immediately report suspicious activity or people to EKU Police Department as soon as possible.

• You can request a safety escort, on the Richmond Campus, through the EKU S.A.F.E. App, or by calling the EKU Police at (859) 622-1111.