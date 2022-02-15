EKU offers tuition discount for grad programs in education

Program designed to encourage teachers to expand careers

RICHMOND, Ky.(WTVQ/EKU Public Affairs) — Eastern Kentucky University is offering active Kentucky teachers a discounted tuition rate for graduate programs in appreciation of their dedicated service to youth. The reduced tuition rate of $395 per credit hour will be available to educators in the following areas:

Master of Arts of Teaching for students who are active Kentucky teachers and choose to teach using Option 6 certification while in this initial certification program

Master of Arts in Education degrees

Education Specialist

Teaching endorsements and adding new certifications

Applications for the summer term must be received by May 1.

The discount does not apply to the Doctorate in Education programs, Master’s in Communication Disorders or Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. The normal tuition of $510 per credit hour will apply to students who are not currently teaching or teaching outside the state of Kentucky.

“Teachers are integral to the success and well-being of our communities,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “Whether staying late to tutor a student falling behind or delivering food to district families during a health crisis, our teachers show unmatched dedication and we want to do all we can to assist them in reaching their goals. EKU is dedicated to preparing the highest-quality educators for teaching and administrative roles in their local districts and beyond.”

“Our teachers give so much and really strive to go above and beyond for their students,” said Dr. Sherry Powers, dean of the EKU College of Education. “We want to do what we can to assist them with the financial challenges of continuing their education and help them in reaching their professional goals, be it a rank increase, new job opportunity or professional development.”

EKU graduate education students benefit from:

Discounted tuition of $395 per credit hour

Free application

100% online programs with no campus visits required AND hybrid online/on-campus programs

EPSB approved programs of study

Accelerated eight-week terms

Preparation to attain rank advancement in Kentucky and increase salary potential

Core curriculum focused on training teachers as leaders while gaining expertise in a selected area

Personal advisors who stay with their students from application to graduation

EKU is an accredited institution that has offered online degree programs since 2006. For more information about the 100 percent online programs, click here: go.eku.edu/KYteacher.