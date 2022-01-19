EKU notches program’s first A-Sun win
Colonels defeat Lipscomb 76-62
RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky outscored Lipscomb by 10 in the second half to pull away for its first ASUN win in program history, defeating the Bison 86-72 on Tuesday night in McBrayer Arena.
The Colonels extended their lead to nine by the first media timeout of the second half. Out of the break, Cooper Robb turned a steal into a trey and Michael Moreno netted EKU’s next eight points to push the lead to 62-49 with 12:37 to play. Eastern Kentucky would lead by double-digits the rest of the night, going up by 18 off a Beverly three-pointer with 6:56 remaining.
Five different Colonels finished the night in double figures. Tariq Balogun was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and 4-for-4 at the charity stripe, finishing with 16 points and four blocks in 28 minutes. Moreno scored 16 points, while Lewis added 14 points and three steals. Blanton tallied a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Beverly finished the night with 11 points and a career-high 13 assists, finishing two shy of tying the EKU single-game record.
EKU shot 31-for-69 (44.9 percent) on the night and was 16-for-37 (43.2 percent) from long range. The Colonels tied a season-low with seven turnovers and limited the Bison to 37.1 percent shooting (13-for-35) in the second half.
Eastern Kentucky wraps up its three-game homestand on Saturday night when the Colonels face off against North Florida at 7:00 p.m.