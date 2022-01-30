EKU men’s, women’s basketball fall on rad at Stetson

DELAND, Fla. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University’s women’s basketball team fell on the road at Stetson, 70-52, on Saturday afternoon in DeLand.

Stetson opened the game on a 9-2 run after a layup by Jamiya Turner less than three minutes into the game. The Colonels chipped away into the Hatters lead after a Jayla Johnson jumper cut the lead to five, 13-8, with 5:59 left in the first quarter.

A pair of free throws from Turner with 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter gave the Hatters a 10-point lead, 26-16 heading into the second quarter.

The Hatters pushed their lead to 14, 31-17, after a pair of free throws with 6:36 remaining in the first half.

EKU answered back after back-to-back three pointers from Kalissa Lacy to cut the lead back to eight, 31-23, with 4:58 left in the second quarter.

Stetson went into the half leading by 12, 41-29.

An Ariel Kirkwood field goal with 23 seconds remaining in the third quarter cut the Hatters lead to eight, 52-44, but the Colonels could never get any closer after a Tatiana

Streun three-pointer with 7 seconds remaining pushed the Stetson back to 11.

Emma Hacker led way with a team-best 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Lacy had nine points off the bench.

The Colonels shot 33 percent from the field.

Stetson outrebounded the Colonels 46-31 on the contest.

The Colonels return home on Thursday night to take on Kennesaw State. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky University’s men’s basketball team lost at Stetson University, 113-95, on Saturday.

The Hatters made 13 of their first 15 attempts from the field, and all seven from 3-point range, to jump out to a six-point lead, 34-28.

A dunk from Jannson Williams and back-to-back lay-ups by Michael Moreno tied it at 34-34. A 3-pointer from the left wing from Cooper Robb gave the Colonels a 37-38 lead with 4:18 to go in the first half.

However, EKU (10-12, 2-6 ASUN) didn’t score again in the period and Stetson went on a 17-0 run to take a 53-37 lead into the locker room at the break.

The Hatters shot 70.4 percent (19-for-27) from the field in the first half, going 9-for-13 (69.2 percent) from long range. Eastern Kentucky made 45 percent of its shots.

Stetson (9-12, 3-5 ASUN) started the second half much like it did the first, making its first seven shots from the floor, including three 3’s to go in front by 24, 71-47.

The Hatters shot 67.2 percent for the game, going 16-of-26 (61.5 percent) from 3-point range. EKU made 49 percent of its shots.

Moreno contributed 21 points and seven rebounds, hitting on 9-of-18 from the field, for Eastern Kentucky. Jomaru Brown added 21 points and six assists.

Christian Jones had 23 points to lead Stetson, going 9-for-12 from the field. Chase Johnston was 5-for-10 from long range and had 21 points. Wheza Panzo made 6-of-7 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points.

Eastern Kentucky returns home to host Kennesaw State on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.